СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 10 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, баба, шестра, андя

КСЕНИЯ ПАВЛОВИЧ
народзена НАДЬ

(1943–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Єй подобу у своїх шерцох вше будземе чувац. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
