СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєл ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра и нина

КСЕНИЯ ПАЛЄНКАШ

(1939–2020)


Красни памятки на ню чуваю: брат Теодор зоз супругу Зорицу, и їх дзеци, Славо зоз фамелию и Сашо
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest