СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 1. априла наполня ше два жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

КСЕНИЯ ПЛАНКОШ
народзена Киш

(1944–2019)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на Вас у своїх думкох и шерцох навше буду чувац синове Владо и Янко зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
