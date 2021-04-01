СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. априла наполнєли ше два смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра и тета

КСЕНИЯ ПЛАНКОШ
народзена Киш

(1944–2019)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на єй любов и доброту вично буду чувац шестра Маря зоз дзивку Зденку, шестра Леона зоз супругом Петром и їх синами Славком и Аленом зоз Австралиї.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
