ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. априла 2025. року, занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

КСЕНИЯ ФАРКАШ
народзена Римар

(1963–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Од дзивки Наташи, жеца Деяна и унукох Мартина, Йовани, Йована и Доротеи