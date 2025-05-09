ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. априла 2025. року, занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

КСЕНИЯ ФАРКАШ
народзена Римар

(1963–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на твою любов и пожертвовносц у своїх шерцох занавше буду чувац син Борис, нєвеста Ирина и унучата Виктория, Теодор и Валентина
Спочивай у мире Божим и най вас ангели чуваю!