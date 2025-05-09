ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. априла 2025. року нас напущела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

КСЕНИЯ ФАРКАШ
народзена Римар

(1963–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Од супруга Силву, и синох Александра и Кристияна
Спочивай у мире Божим!