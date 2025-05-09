ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. априла 2025. року, занавше ме зохабела моя мила шестра

КСЕНИЯ ФАРКАШ
народзена Римар

(1963–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на це будзе чувац твоя шестра Мария зоз супругом Михалом, сином Синишом и дзивку Соню зоз Александром и дзивочку Надю
Спочивай у мире Божим!