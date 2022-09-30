ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. септембра 2022. року после длугшей и чежкей хороти нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

КСЕНИЯ ХРИН

(1937–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ню навики буду чувац ожалосцени: супруг Штефан, синове Мижо, Микола и Мирон зоз супругу Таню, унуки Тамара и Лидия зоз фамелиями, унука Даяна и унук Виктор
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest