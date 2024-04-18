ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. априла 2024. року после длугей и чежкей хороти занавше нас зохабела моя мила шестра и нина

КСЕНИЯ ЧАПКО
народзена Бучко

(1960–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше це будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Брат Янко зоз супругу Весну и синами Мирославом и Борисом
Спочивай у мире Божим!