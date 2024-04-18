ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. априла 2024. року после длугей и чежкей хороти занавше ме зохабела моя мила супруга

КСЕНИЯ ЧАПКО
народзена Бучко

(1960–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Вше будзеш у моїх думкох и паметаню. Твой супруг Елемир
Спочивай у мире Божим!