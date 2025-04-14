СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. априла 2025. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як нє з нами моя мила шестра

КСЕНИЯ ЧАПКО
народзена Бучко

(1960–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Вельо любови пошло зоз тобу, у думкох ши вше зо мну. Здогадованя на це нїґда нє скапу. Брат Янко зоз фамелию
Най це нагели чуваю!