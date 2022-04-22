СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. априла 2022. року наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нє з нами наша мац и швекра

КСЕНИЯ ЧОРДАШ
народзена Сивч

(1930–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени дзивка Златка и жец Владо
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
