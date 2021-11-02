ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. октобра занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац. швекра, баба и прабаба

КСЕНИЯ ЧОРДАШ
народзена Сивч

(1930‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом навики це будземе ношиц у наших шерцох. Вично ожалосцени – дзивка Злата и жец Владо, унука Таня зоз супругом Срдяном, унук Владо, и праунучата Стефан, Алекса и Саша. Спочивай у мире Божим!
