ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. мая 2021. року занавше престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей

КСЕНИЇ НАДЬФЕЇ
народзена Олеар

(1951–2021)
з Коцура


Наймилша моя, ещи вше нє верим же це нєт. Гоч це нє видзим, ти у думкох вше зо мну. Пре твою доброту и любов, я знам же це Мац Божа вше будзе чувац и Господ Бог це приме до свойого царства.
Твой супруг Силвестер
