СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. априла 2021. року наполнєли ше 16 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила баба, прабаба и швекра

ЛЕВОНА БУЧКО
народзена Рац

(1918–2005)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на Вас чуваю вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
