СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. септембра 2023. року наполнї ше смутни рок як вецей нє з нами наша мила и добра мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА БАЛЇНТ
народзена Киш

(1931–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на вашу любов и доброту чуваю син Славомир з фамелию и дзивка Феброния з фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!