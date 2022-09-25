ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. септембра 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила и добра мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА БАЛЇНТ
народзена Киш

(1931–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на єй доброту и пожертвованосц буду чувац син Славомир з фамелию и дзивка Феброния з фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
