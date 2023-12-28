ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. децембра 2023. року упокоєла ше мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ГАРДИ (ОЛЕКСОВА)

(1939–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша мамо и бабо, нїґда це нє забудземе и вше нам будзеш у красних памяткох. Твоя дзивка Славка зоз сином Жельком
Спочивай у мире Божим