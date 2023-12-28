ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. децембра 2023. року упокоєла ше наша баба

ЛЕОНА ГАРДИ (ОЛЕКСОВА)

(1939–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Наша добра баба нас зохабела. Вше ю будземе споминац и нє забудземе ю. Унук Борис зоз супругу Весну и дзецми Андрейом и Давидом
Спочивай у мире Божим!