ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. новембра преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила

ЛЕОНА ГАРДИ
народзена Баран

(1937–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на ню навики будзе чувац супруг Яким
Най спочива у мире Божим!
