ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. януара 2024. року наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ГОРНЯК
народзена Сопка

(1950–2023)
з Кули


Красни памятки на єй любов и доброту у своїх шерцох буду чувац син Сашо и дзивка Любка зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!