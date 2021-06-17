ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. юния ме после краткей и чежкей хороти зохабела моя мила супруга

ЛЕОНА ДОРОКХАЗИ
народзена Пап

(1937–2021)
з Коцура


У найкрасших памяткох остава ми наш заєднїцки живот. Супруг Силвестер Дорoкхази
Спочивай у мире Божим!
