ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. юния нас после краткей и чежкей хороти зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА ДОРОКХАЗИ
народзена Пап

(1937–2021)
з Коцура


З любову хтора ше нє претаргує будзеш жиц вично у наших шерцох и паметаню. Дзивка Сенка, жец Нандор, унучата Андреа и Дарио и праунучата Филип, Лена, Александер и Дуня
Спочивай у мире Божим!
