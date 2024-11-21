СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. новембра 2024. року наполнєли ше пейц роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА КОЧИШ

(1930–2019)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красну памятку на вас и вашу доброту навики чуваю унук Александар, нєвеста Миряна и праунуки Александар, Стефан и Валентина
Спочивайце у мире Божим!