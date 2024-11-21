СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. новембра 2024. року наполнєли ше пейц роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила швекра, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА КОЧИШ
дзивоцке Стричко

(1930–2019)
з Руского Керестура


У наших шерцох, з любову и почитованьом чуваме памятку на вас. Вашо наймилши: нєвеста Живана, унук Владимир зоз фамелию и унука Марина зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим! Най вас ангели чуваю!