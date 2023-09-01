НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. авґуста 2023. року наполнєл ше рок як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ПАП – ПАПЯНКОВА
народзена Макаї

(1927–2022)
з Руского Керестура


На час хтори зме вєдно препровадзели остали нам красни памятки. Хибице нам. Нїґда вас нє забуду син Янко, нєвеста Мария и унуки Славка, Мирко и Томислав Папянково з Нового Саду
Спочивайце у мире Божим!