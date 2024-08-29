НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. авґуста 2024. року наполнєли ше 2 смутни роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ПАП ПАПЯНКОВА
народзена Макаї

(1927–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє ми ю нїґда нє забудземе. Часто ю споминаю син Янко зоз супругу Марию и дзецми Славку, Мирком и Томиславом зоз Нового Саду
Най спочива у мире Божим!