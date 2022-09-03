ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. авґуста 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ПАП ПАПЯНКОВА

(1927–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз єй одходом остала нам велька пражнїна и боль. Жалосни зме и нїґда ю нє забудземе. Памятку на ню буду чувац син Янко, нєвеста Мария и унучата Славка, Мирко и Томислав Папянково з Нового Саду
Най спочива у мире Божим!
