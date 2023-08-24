НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЛЕОНА ПАП

(1927–2022)


Зоз любову и почитованьом чуваме памятку на вас. Здогадуєме ше як сце нас чекали и випровадзовали. Оставаце и надалєй у наших думкох и здогадованьох. Спочивайце у мире Божим! Унуки Ясмина и Анамария, праунуки Сара и Леа, жецове Стева и Иван и нєвеста Марча