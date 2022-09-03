ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. авґуста 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша нина

ЛЕОНА ПАП

(1927–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню навики буду чувац: Меланка зоз супругом Янком Семаново, Ната зоз супругом Мирком Гардийово и Сенка зоз супругом Михалом Фаркашово як и шицки їх дзеци
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
