СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше два роки як нас занавше зохабела мила шестра

ЛЕОНА САБАДОШ
народзена Балоґ

(1948–2020)
з Руского Керестура


У наших шерцох и думкох остава нам вельки боль и пражнїна. Ожалосцени: шестра Ана зоз Янком и дзецми з Дюрдьова и шестра Сена з Михалом и дзецми з Руского Керестура
Спочивай у мире Божим!
