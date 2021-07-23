НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. юлия 2021. року наполнєл ше смутни рок од шмерци моєй шестри котра пожила 93 роки!

ЛЕОНА САЛАМУН

(1927–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Вично ожалосцена шестра Марча зоз синами Мирославом и Владимиром и їх фамелиями!
Най спочива у мире Божим!
