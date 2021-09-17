СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. септембра наполня ше два роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА САЛОНТАЇ

(1930–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню чуваю син Владо зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest