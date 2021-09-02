СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЛЕОНА СИВЧ
народзена Киш

(1941–2016)
з Дюрдьова


Кажди дзень видзим твой цепли ошмих и чуєм твой мили глас. Щешлїви зме же зме це мали и жалосни же зме це страцели. Твой супруг Любомир, дзивка Люпка зоз супругом и унуки Мая и Таня
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest