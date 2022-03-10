ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. фебруара упокоєла ше у мире и цихосци у своїм 92. року живота

ЛЕОНА ФА – ҐАЛУСКОВА
народзена Надь


з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки останю супругови, дзецом, унуком и праунуком
Спочивай у мире Божим!
