ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. фебруара преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила шестра и нина

ЛЕОНА ФА
народзена Надь

(1930–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню зоз любову и почитованьом будземе ношиц у своїх шерцох. Брат Михал и андя Мария зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest