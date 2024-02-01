ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. януара 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА ХРОМИШ
народзена Шанта

(1940–2024)
з Дюрдьова


Вше зме ше могли на це опрец и дзекуєме ци на тим. Вично будзеш у наших думкох. Твой син Мирко, нєвеста Марика, унук Ваня зоз фамелию и унук Влатко