ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. януара 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА ХРОМИШ
народзена Шанта

(1940–2024)
з Дюрдьова


Вше ши нас зоз шерца дочековала и випровадзала и дзекуєме ци на тим. Вично будзеш у наших думкох. Твой син Звонко, нєвеста Валика, унук Иґор зоз фамелию и унука Ивона зоз фамелию