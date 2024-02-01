ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. януара 2024. року занавше нас зохабела

ЛЕОНА ХРОМИШ
народзена Шанта

(1940–2024)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ню будзе чувац шестра Мария зоз супругом и дзецми Ясну и Наташу зоз фамелиями