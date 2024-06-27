СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния наполнєли ше штири смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ЧАКАН

(1931–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй доброту и пожертвовносц чуваю дзивка Нада, жец Михал и унуки Боян и Марияна
Спочивай у мире Божим!