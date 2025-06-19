НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния наполнєли ше пейц жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ЧАКАН

(1931–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Єй мила подоба останє навики у наших шерцох. Дзивка Нада, жец Михал и унуки Боян и Марияна