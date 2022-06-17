СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. юния наполнєли ше два роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ЧАКАН

(1931–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на єй любов и доброту чуваю дзивка Нада, жец Михал и унуки Боян и Марияна
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest