СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. децембра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас зохабела мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА ЧИЗМАР
народзена Штранґар

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох ю буду чувац син Мирон, нєвеста Винка, унуки Весна, Таня и Марина зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
