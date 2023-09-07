ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей мацери и баби

ЛЕОНА ҐОВЛЯ

(1934–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Oд сина Славка зоз супругу Олю, унуки Маї зоз супругом Кимом и унуки Терезки
Най спочива у мире Божим!