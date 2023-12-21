СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 17. децембра 2023. наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили шовґор

ЛЕОНТИН БУДИНСКИ

(1939-2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго чуваю Марча Малацкова, Владко, Ясминка, Мижо и Сале Сабадошово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!