СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. новембра наполня ше 10 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела моя мила и єдина дзивка

ЛИДИЯ КОЛЄСАР

(2011–2021)


Наймилша моя, нїґда нє прежалєна. Роки преходза, алє боль, хтори чувствуєме у наших шерцох за тобу нє преходзи. Найкрасши памятки на тебе чуваю вично ожалосцена мац Маґдалена Горнякова и тета Цецилия Радишич зоз мужом, дзецми и унучатми
Най це ангели чуваю!
