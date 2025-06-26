ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. юния 2025. року занавше нас зохабела моя мила шестра

Люба Раґаї
народзена Такач

(1938–2025)
з Дюрдьова


Навики будзем чувац памятку на Вас. Шестра Иринка Чакан зоз сином Мирком
Спочивайце у мире Божим!