ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. юния 2025. року до вичносци ше преселєла наша мила мац

ЛЮБА РАҐАЇ
народзена Такач

(1938–2025)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом навики будземе на Вас чувац памятки. Дзивка Геленка Боїч, жец Воя, унуки Миряна и Йована зоз фамeлиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!