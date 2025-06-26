ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. юния 2025. року занавше нас зохабела мац

ЛЮБА РАҐАЇ
народзена Такач

(1938–2025)
з Дюрдьова


Вично ю будзе паметац син Яким, нєвеста Амалка, унуки Весна и Саша зоз фамeлиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!